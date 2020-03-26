Angry Birds is coming to Netflix in 2021

An Angry Birds TV series will come to Netflix next year.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, 40 episodes that are 11 minutes long have been ordered. The new show is called Angry Birds: Summer Madness.

Production company Cake and Angry Birds developer Rovio will produce the programme.

"Angry Birds have been a true phenomenon for kids around the world, and we're excited to bring them home to the nest at Netflix where they will be angrier and bird-ier than ever," said Netflix director of original animated series Curtis Lelash.

"Long-term franchise"

Besides an assortment of games, there have been two movies based on Rovio's ever-popular franchise. As of August 2019, the sequel movie is the highest-rated video game movie ever.

Last month, the Finnish firm soft-launched a new title in the US – Angry Birds Tennis. More recently it soft-launched a more traditional take on the franchise, called Angry Birds Casual.

"Angry Birds animated content plays a key role in our long-term franchise strategy," said Rovio CEO Ville Heijari.

"After more than a decade in hit games, blockbuster movies and licensed products, this is the Angry Birds' first foray into a long-form series. We're delighted to continue our partnership with Cake and can't wait to unveil the world of Angry Birds: Summer Madness to viewers on Netflix."

We caught up with Heijari last December to discuss the unexpected decade long success Angry Birds has had.

