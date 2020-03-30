Miniclip, MAG Interactive, Kwalee and more to donate a portion of their advertising inventory to charities

A group of mobile developers have banded together to donate a portion of their global ad inventory to a range of charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Miniclip, MAG Interactive, Kwalee, Ilyon Dynamics, Popcore, DoDreams, Masomo, and others have all agreed to donate a proportion of their global advertising inventory.

The charities who will receive the ad space include the Make-A-Wish Foundation (UK), SpecialEffect, and BuildAid. The developers are looking for more charities who wish to join them.

"With many people stuck at home around the world, gaming publishers are seeing record usage," said Pieter Kooyman, chief advertising officer for Miniclip.

"We are all pleased to be able to give free access to advertising inventory for a group of charities that face a critical challenge over the next few months."

Ad space

"Right now, the work charities are undertaking has never been so vital, but it can be hard for them to reach the people who need their services the most, as well as launch appeals for much-needed donations," said Jeremy Bondy, chief operating officer at Vungle, which is providing creative support and ad serving services to charities as part of this initiative.

"Millions of people play mobile games every day, so in-app ads can really help these organizations spread the word."

The World Health Organisation also started its own gaming-focused initiative in partnership with developers, both mobile and beyond. The #PlayApartTogether campaign will receive help from Playtika, Glu, Zynga, and more.