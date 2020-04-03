Learn how to make money from your mobile games with the Monetiser track at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

Less than one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital, which takes place between April 6th and 10th.

For the first time ever, Pocket Gamer Connects is moving into the digital world, with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1. It's all the best bits of our conferences - insightful talks, brilliant panels, and all the usual fringe events - delivered directly into your home.

We're keeping it a little lighter this time around - it's only our first run at going digital, after all - but there's still seven tracks to take in, with topics including growth, monetisation, live ops, and development, alongside the return of our Big Screen Gaming track. And on top of all that, we're running out first ever digital Big Indie Pitch, Publisher Speedmatch, and Investor Connector events, with the usual business meetings too thanks to our meeting system.

Every day we will look at each of the seven tracks in turn. Today is Monetiser, looking at how to make money from your games.

April 7th

11:00: The track kicks off with a panel looking at how to give investors what they want in Europe and Asia, with Fundamentally Games' Ella Romanos moderating. She is joined by PlayVentures' Harri Manninen, Makers Fund's Michael Cheung, and Vectr's Tony Zander.

11:50: We're not sure what this talk will be just yet, but rest assured it's going to be good!

12:20: Tamalaki's Martine Spaans is up next to offer 10 rules/guidelines for designing free-to-play games.

12:50: Need another ten things to learn? Imperia Online's Mariela Tzvetanova has you covered with ten tips for distributing your free-to-play game to round out the morning.

16:00: We're also not sure how the afternoon for this track starts, but we'll let you know when we do!

16:30: The first panel of the track focuses on the state of investments and what to expect from the market now. Zsuzsa James from the Consulate General of Finland in LA moderates, with Agnitio Capital's David Bluhm, CVCapital's Jim Ying, 1UP Ventures' Ed Fries joining.

17:20: The world of mobile games is forever changing, and GameRefinery's Joel Julkunen will be celebrating the new genres while highlighting the dead ones.

17:50: Next up, a discussion on Supercell's battle pass from Tiazu's Joseph Kim and Scopely's Giovanni Ducati.

18:20: For the first of two panels closing out the day, we return to discussing how to give investors what they want, this time with a focus on the US and Canada. Loona's Natalie Portier moderates, with Transcend Fund's Graham Gockley, Strategic Alternatives' William Rhys Dekle, 500 Startups' Marvin Liao, Double Loop Games' Emily Grier, and Game Pill & VRGEN's Mary Sorrenti joining.

19:10: Finally, our second panel focuses on choosing the right monetisation option for your game, with Kirstin Bosc moderating. They're joined by Fyber's James Hughes, Imperia Online's Mario Vasilev, and Rogue Games' Scott Prather.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending.

