Discover Big Screen Gaming at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

Less than one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital, which takes place between April 6th and 10th.

For the first time ever, Pocket Gamer Connects is moving into the digital world, with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1. It's all the best bits of our conferences - insightful talks, brilliant panels, and all the usual fringe events - delivered directly into your home.

We're keeping it a little lighter this time around - it's only our first run at going digital, after all - but there's still seven tracks to take in, with topics including growth, monetisation, live ops, and development, alongside the return of our Big Screen Gaming track. And on top of all that, we're running out first ever digital Big Indie Pitch, Publisher Speedmatch, and Investor Connector events, with the usual business meetings too thanks to our meeting system.

Every day we will look at each of the seven tracks in turn. Today is Big Screen Gaming, your chance to learn all about PC, console, streaming and XR.

April 8th

10:00 - The track will kick off with a session on effective prototyping with DICE's Fawzi Mesmar.

10:30 - Up next, Edge's Adam Whyte will discuss YANA - You Are Not Alone, the largest ever mass online gaming event.

11:00 - Curious about funding? Join Michael Liebe from Booster Space and Kickstarter for his talk on the subject.

11:30 - If you have an interest in narrative design then be sure to join specialist Eevi Korhonen from Housemarque for their talk.

12:00 - Learn more about cloud native games with Mainframe Industries' Thor Gunnarsson.

12:30 - Our final session in the morning portion of the track is with Jussi Autio from Resistance Games. His topic is on stopping saying games are young and taking pride in the colourful history of games.

18:00 - JW 'Bill' Stealey from iEntertainment Network kicks of the evening sessions. His talk is titled: Wow, how do you fit 40 years into just 15 minutes?

18:30 - The first of two panels is focused on IP and brand crossover development. Industry experts Seth Croftton from Numbers Only and John Eberhardt from Wizards of the Coast sit on the panel. They are joined by Sony Pictures Entertainment's David Kim and RocketSnail Games' Lance Priebe.

19:20 - Up next is an interesting talk given what is going on in the world. Noah Falstein from The Inspiracy will discuss games to fight pandemics.

19:50 - The final talk of the track is with Mad Otter Games' Damon Slye. His session is on how an MMO survived 15 days of down time.

20:20 - The track will close with our final panel, which is focused on the question, why should you publish on console? Paladin Studios' Kay Gruenwoldt and Shinatro Kanaoya from Chorus Worldwide are two of the experts on the panel. They are joined by Super Evil Megacorp's Taewon Yun, RocketRide Games' Michelle Brandstetter and Bandai Namco's Karim Farghali.

