Epic Games reveals details of J.J. Abrams' mobile game Spyjinx, launches beta

Epic Games reveals details of J.J. Abrams' mobile game Spyjinx, launches beta
Epic Games has unveiled details of its collaboration with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Games on its upcoming mobile game Spyjinx.

Described as having action-strategy gameplay as well as RPG character development, Spyjinx is a head-to-head multiplayer set in a world of espionage. Heists and gadgets will also play a major part.

The venture was originally scheduled to launch in 2016 but went dark before being revealed as a spin-off in partnership with Chinese giant Tencent (who own a stake in Epic), and the subsequent launch of the Bad Robot's games division.

"Compete head-to-head"

"Welcome to the Jinx League, where only the greatest Masterminds compete head-to-head to prove their worth," reads the blog post.

"Do you have what it takes to move up in the League... or will your story end in the belly of a shark?"

Spyjinx has launched a closed beta test on iOS in Malaysia and is expected to arrive in Australia "soon".

No official release date has been given at the time of writing.

In the lead-up to PGC Digital, we spoke to Epic Games lead evangelist Alan Noon on why the next generation of games is an exciting opportunity for everyone.

PG Connects Digital #1 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from April 6th to the 10th. You can register for the online event here.


