Idle Coffee Corp dev StarBerry raises $1.1 million

Mobile game startup StarBerry Games has raised a seed round of $1.1 million.

The investment was led by Nordic entrepreneur collective byFounders with participation from Play Ventures and angel investors such as Morten Wulff, the founder of GameAnalytics.

StarBerry, which was formed by developers who previously worked at Wooga, won the ‘Best Indie Developer’ Award at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020 in London.

Its debut release Idle Coffee Corp has been downloaded over 7 million times and it plans to release its next game during the second half of 2020.

"The experience we've gained over the last year from launching and operating Idle Coffee Corp together with BoomBit helped us build the capabilities required for publishing a mobile free-to-play game," said CEO Antti Hattara.

"That combined with the investment and backing from top tier VCs like ByFounders and Play Ventures, means we're aiming even higher with future game releases."

Based in Berlin, StarBerry currently consists of 11 members and is looking to add a few more key members to the core team, including a game designer and data analyst.

Find out more via the StarBerry website.