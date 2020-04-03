News

Idle Coffee Corp dev StarBerry raises $1.1 million

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 2nd, 2020 investment byFounders
Play Ventures
StarBerry Games 		$1.1m
Idle Coffee Corp dev StarBerry raises $1.1 million
By , Contributing Editor

Mobile game startup StarBerry Games has raised a seed round of $1.1 million.

The investment was led by Nordic entrepreneur collective byFounders with participation from Play Ventures and angel investors such as Morten Wulff, the founder of GameAnalytics.

StarBerry, which was formed by developers who previously worked at Wooga, won the ‘Best Indie Developer’ Award at the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2020 in London.

Its debut release Idle Coffee Corp has been downloaded over 7 million times and it plans to release its next game during the second half of 2020.

"The experience we've gained over the last year from launching and operating Idle Coffee Corp together with BoomBit helped us build the capabilities required for publishing a mobile free-to-play game," said CEO Antti Hattara.

"That combined with the investment and backing from top tier VCs like ByFounders and Play Ventures, means we're aiming even higher with future game releases."

Based in Berlin, StarBerry currently consists of 11 members and is looking to add a few more key members to the core team, including a game designer and data analyst.

Find out more via the StarBerry website.

Tags:
Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

Related Articles

News Oct 10th, 2019

Meta Games secures $2 million in seed funding round

News Sep 17th, 2019

Ex-Z2 team Starform raises $1.25 million to focus on mobile games to play with friends

as News Aug 22nd, 2019

Play Ventures closes $40m fund to back games start-ups

News Mar 28th, 2019

Rovio invests $3 million in games start-up fund Play Ventures

News Feb 12th, 2020

Emily Greer's new mobile game studio Double Loop raises $2.5 million seed round

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies