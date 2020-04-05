Get a feel for the Live Ops Landscape at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1

Less than one week remains until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital, which takes place between April 6th and 10th.

For the first time ever, Pocket Gamer Connects is moving into the digital world, with Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1. It's all the best bits of our conferences - insightful talks, brilliant panels, and all the usual fringe events - delivered directly into your home.

We're keeping it a little lighter this time around - it's only our first run at going digital, after all - but there's still seven tracks to take in, with topics including growth, monetisation, live ops, and development, alongside the return of our Big Screen Gaming track. And on top of all that, we're running out first ever digital Big Indie Pitch, Publisher Speedmatch, and Investor Connector events, with the usual business meetings too thanks to our meeting system.

Every day we will look at each of the seven tracks in turn. Today is Monetiser, looking at how to make money from your games.

April 8th

9:00: We're not sure what's going to kick off the track, but we'll be sure to let you know when we do!

9:30: Nekki's Dmitry Pimenov joins us to talk about developing a unique fighting game/RPG blend on mobile, and the lessons the developer learned along the way.

10:00: Next up, META Games' Philipp J. Karstaedt stops by to talk about communicating your KPIs successfully and rallying your team around them.

10:30: The always wonderful Oscar Clark of Fundamentally Games will then be taking the digital stage to talk about audience-led decision making.

11:00: This shorter morning sessions finishes with a panel on learning from your mistakes. GameFounders' Kadri Ugand moderates, with Amazon Web Services AWS Eric Morales, Deconstructor of Fun's Abhimanyu Kumar, and Payload Studios' Russ Clarke joining.

17:00: The evening sessions kicks off with Chris Finch and Tabitha Graves of Amazon Web Services AWS talking about using machine learning to identify suspicious activity.

17:30: East Side Games' Josh Nilson then stops by to discuss live ops in our new remote world.

18:00: Next up, Small Giant Games' Peitsa Hynninen gives a talk on looking at your analytics from a live ops perspective.

18:30: Wouter Schrijvershof of GamePoint then swings by for the final talk of the track, discussing how you should let the community guide you and your plans.

19:00: Finally, we end on a panel, with Oscar Clark returning to moderate a chat about the power of community management. He's joined by Hyper Hippo Entertainment's Sam Fisher, Critical Force's Mikael Silvennoinen, Mobile Game Doctor's David Nixon, Square Enix Montreal's Estelle Boissier, and Amazon Web Service AWS' Jen MacLean.

Check out the full schedule to see the complete range of impressive speakers attending. You can also check out our other track rundowns and coverage of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 ahead of the event itself.

Like what you see? Well, there's still time to register for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1 here.