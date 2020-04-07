PGC Digital: Learn about the status of 5G worldwide with GSMA

The new mobile generation 5G has been rolled out commercially in various markets around the world.

GSMA head of MENA Jawad Abbassi discussed the current state of 5G in his session on the 'Global Status Of 5G Networks' at Pocket Gamer Connects.

By 2025, it is expected that there will be 1.3bn 5G connections worldwide – or, 40 per cent of the global population.

Adoption by region

North America is predicted to have 53 per cent of its population use 5G. Meanwhile, 34 per cent of citizens in Europe will use it. Finally, 23 per cent of those in the Asia-Pacific region will adopt 5G.

Europe, APAC and North America have the most planned live commercial 5G networks. However, the former has the most in the pipeline.

As of Q1 2020, 50 operators in 26 markets made 5G commercially available. A further 88 countries have made plans to launch 5G.

Subscription take-ups for 5G are expected to be quicker than that of 4G. However, the latter will continue to be used alongside the new generation.

