News

Embracer Group's games division grows by 31% but total profit falls by 10% YoY

Embracer Group's games division grows by 31% but total profit falls by 10% YoY
By , Staff Writer

The Embracer Group's games division grew by almost a third over the last 12 months, but it wasn't enough to stop overall profits for the company falling.

This information was revealed via the company's fiscal year financial results for the twelve months ended on March 31st, 2020.

Net sales for the overall business equalled to SEK 5.25 billion ($544.32 million), a three per cent rise year-over-year. The Embracer Group's games business increased to SEK 3.19 billion ($330.98 million), an increase of 31 per cent across the same period.

Across the three months ended March 31st, 2020, net sales came in at SEK 1.33 billion ($137.93 million) a decrease of approximately 22.5 per cent. This drop was replicated across the games side too with a 12 per cent year-over-year fall to SEK 903.5 million ($93.84 million).

While the video games sector thrived, the Embracer Group's 'Publishing/Film' business slumped, and the company saw an overall profit after tax equal to SEK 283.3 million ($29.37 million), a decrease of 10.26 per cent.

69 unannounced titles

"I genuinely believe that we have one of the industry's most exciting pipelines of upcoming games, engaging over 3,000 game developers across the world," said Embracer Group founder and CEO Lars Wingefors.

"We believe this will drive significant organic growth in revenue, operational EBIT and cash flow in the Games business area in the coming years."

Following the acquisition of Saber Interactive, The Embracer Group now has 118 games in development with 69 of those titles currently unannounced.

The Embracer Group will be looking to make more acquisitions and expansions in the near future, with the company raising $164 million in April for further investments.

More recently, Embracer Group subsidiaries THQ Nordic and Koch Media traded a number of IPs, including Sacred, Risen, Rush for Berlin, Painkiller and Red Faction.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

as News May 14th, 2020

Sega profits rocket by 421%, video games up 50% too

as News May 14th, 2020

Dragon Quest Walk and Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe help lift Square Enix mobile revenues to almost $1 billion

as News May 7th, 2020

Nintendo's mobile business grows by 11.5% year-over-year, Switch tops 55 million

News Dec 20th, 2019

Embracer Group acquires Little Nightmares dev Tarsier Studios

as News May 20th, 2020

NetEase's mobile games catalogue pushes revenue to $2.4 billion

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies