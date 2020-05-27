The record for weekly mobile game downloads has been broken during the coronavirus outbreak

The number of weekly mobile game downloads has hit 1.2 billion amidst the coronavirus outbreak, according to App Annie.

In March, users around the globe installed 35 per cent more games each week than in January 2020. Most mobile players in the US fall into the casual category at 54 per cent, while 38 per cent are classed as enthusiasts with eight per cent being recognised as hardcore.

Around 70 per cent of user spending on both the App Store and Google Play was from games. However, the category only made up 40 per cent of downloads. Combined consumer spending across both stores increased by 1.7 per cent year-on-year.

Best of the quarter

On iOS, Game for Peace – PUBG Mobile in the East – was the top-grossing game, Tencent also claimed second place with Honour of Kings. At No.3 is AFK Arena by Lilith while Candy Crush Saga is in fourth place. Rounding up the top 5 is Sangokushi Strategy by Alibaba Group. Four of the top entries for the App Store were by Chinese companies.

Meanwhile, on Google Play, Lineage 2M took the top for consumer spending. Just behind it is Mixi's Monster Strike and Fate/ Grand Order by Sony. At No.4 is Rise of Kingdom by Lilith and Coin Master by Moon Active. All of the top 5 games on Android are from Asian firms.

Popularity contest

In terms of genre, casual continues to be the most popular with an increase in downloads of 0.4 per cent – Gardenscapes was installed the most. As of December 2019, the game has hit $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue. However, Simulation saw the greatest growth with 0.9 per cent. Adventure, Trivia and Board games round up the top 5 games categories.

Moreover, Action titles experienced the most time spent in-game – an increase of three per cent – with PUBG Mobile proving to be the most popular choice in the genre. Sports, Board, Arcade and Simulation round the top 5.