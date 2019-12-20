Gardenscapes grows to $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue

Playrix's match-three puzzler Gardenscapes has grown to $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue, according to Sensor Tower.

Launched in August 2016, the title has reached the billion and a half milestone from over 213 million downloads worldwide. This was enough to accumulate 33 per cent of all Playrix's mobile revenue since January 2019.

Google Play users accounted for 70 per cent of Gardenscapes' downloads, though the group only represented 47 per cent of overall revenue. App Store players contributed the remaining 53 per cent at 30 per cent of the installs.

Q4 boost

This quarter alone has proved to be most beneficial for Gardenscapes, with the title showing an increase of 26 per cent year-on-year, going from $108 million to $136.6 million.

Players in the US contributed the largest amount of revenue at 35 per cent of the quarter's share, while German users placed second at 12 per cent.

Playrix's similar title Homescapes - which recently surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue in November - has seen an average spend of $4.52, but Gardenscapes has overtaken the game with an average of $7.07 per install.

Playrix recently acquired Serbian game studio Eipix Entertainment in a move that is part of the company’s continuing business strategy to expand into other markets.