Gardenscapes surpasses $3 billion in lifetime player spending

Gardenscapes by Playrix has surpassed $3 billion in player spending across the App Store and Google Play, according to Sensor Tower.

Initially launched in 2016, the free-to-play mobile title was one of the innovators of the builder match-three genre and a driving force for the wave of puzzle and decorate titles that followed.

In the first half of 2021, Gardenscapes generated $405 million and was ranked second globally in the puzzles and decorate genre behind its successor Homescapes, which generated $469 million.

In third place was another title from Playrix, Fishdom, which generated $222 million.

Green thumbed players

Since its launch, Gardenscapes continued to grow and in 2020 the game experienced its best year for consumer spending, generating $959 million, a year-over-year increase of 78 per cent.

Overall Gardenscapes ranked in ninth place for global player spending in 2020, ahead of Fate/Grand Order from Sony-owned Aniplex.

The US lead the way in player spending on Gardenscapes, where the game has accumulated $1.1 billion, approximately 37 per cent of overall consumer spending.

Following the US in player spending is Japan in second place and Germany in third place. In July 2017, Playrix partnered with iDreamSky to bring Gardenscapes to China which ranks fourth in overall player spending.

The App Store generates a subtle majority of player spending at 50.2 per cent, with Google Play accounting for the other 49.8 per cent.

Image credit: Sensor Tower

Gardenscapes joins Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle in surpassing $3 billion in consumer spending, with the latter hitting the milestone earlier this month.