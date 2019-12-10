News

Playrix acquires Serbian game studio Eipix Entertainment

December 10th, 2019 acquisition Eipix Entertainment
Playrix 		Not disclosed
Russian developer Playrix has acquired Serbian game studio Eipix Entertainment.

The move is part of the company’s continuing business strategy to expand into other markets and will see the Eipix team join Playrix RS, its Serbian subsidiary in Novi Sad.

Under new management, the studio will be tasked with creating new free-to-play mobile games.

Founded in 2005, Eipix has launched several match-three titles including Farm On, Farm Slam and Free the Witch.

On top of this, the studio has released numerous PC games and also dipped into the world of VR.

Its a Gglobal market

‘’It feels great to be a part of an incredibly successful and growing business” said Eipix Entertainment founder and CEO Mirko Topalski.

“Our joining the Playrix team will give us access to the global market, large audiences and a base of knowledge and expertise that we have never had before.

"We believe that being a part of Playrix RS, we will contribute to the strengths of Playrix globally by working on new, unique and high-quality projects. Also, we are pleased that this deal will support the growth of our local Serbian gamedev community.’’

Playrix co-founder Dmitri Bukhman added: “With over a decade of experience, the team of Eipix Entertainment has proven to be one of the most talented teams on the market.

"We are proud to become part of their further growth by providing Playrix RS with all the expertise and support they need to create top-quality games.”

Playrix’s Story-driven match-three puzzler Homescapes recently surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue after passing its second anniversary.


