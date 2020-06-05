The Journalist Bar heads online for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 is just two days away, and one new addition to our online lineup is the Journalist Bar.

If you’re a developer working on a game, one of the most valuable benefits of joining over 1,000 professionals at the leading digital mobile games conference is the chance to meet the press. Luckily at Pocket Gamer Connects, our whole editorial team from PocketGamer.com, the longest-running and leading b2c mobile gaming site will be present at the conference all week long. If you’re an indie developer working on a game, this could be your chance to get it on the experts’ radar.

What’s the Journalist Bar all about?

Typically featured at our live events, the online Journalist Bar bar is a meeting place held on Discord between the hours of 2pm - 3pm (BST) every day, so you won’t miss any of the amazing content.

During this time, members of the teams from PocketGamer.com and PocketGamer.biz will be available to chat and set up meetings to view your games. Of course, there are no guarantees or promises of any specific coverage following a meeting, but it’s a great way to get an experienced editor or reviewer to check out your game and offer instant feedback.

A link will be sent via email and also revealed on MeetToMatch to all delegates before the show to the Discord channel, where you’ll be able to access the Journalist Bar through the Fringe Events section.

So if you're a developer working on a game and want our journalists to view it, join our Discord during Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2 and head to our channels to digitally meet our experts.

Please note: Journalist Bar is only available to registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2, and if you’re not…

