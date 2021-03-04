Get on the experts’ radar and receive feedback on your games with the Journalist Bar at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

One of the most important things a developer could have while working on their game is feedback. This can come from peers, friends or experts who have experienced hundreds of games in their time - it helps in making the game better. And at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, you can get instant feedback from expert journalists in the games industry with the Journalist Bar.

One of the most valuable benefits of joining over 1,500 professionals at the leading digital mobile games conference on April 19th to 23rd is the chance to meet the press and specialist media.

Luckily at Pocket Gamer Connects, our whole editorial team from PocketGamer.com - the longest-running and market-leading consumer mobile gaming site - will be present at the conference all week long. If you’re an indie developer working on a game, this could be your chance to get it on the experts’ radar.

What’s the Journalist Bar about?

The online Journalist Bar bar is a meeting place held on Discord between the hours of 2pm- 3pm (UK time) every day, so you won’t miss any of the amazing conference content.

During this time, members of the teams from PocketGamer.com and PocketGamer.biz are available to chat and set up meetings to view your games. Of course, there are no guarantees or promises of any specific coverage following a meeting, but it’s a great way to get an experienced editor or reviewer to check out your game and offer instant feedback.

A link is sent via email and also revealed on MeetToMatch to all delegates before the show to the Discord channel, where you’ll be able to access the Journalist Bar through the Fringe Events section.

So if you're a developer working on a game and want our journalists to view it, join our Discord during Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 and head to our channels to digitally meet our experts.

Please note: the Journalist Bar is only available to registered attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6, so on that note…

