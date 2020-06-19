Meet and learn from companies like Microsoft, DICE, Bandai Namco, Square Enix and more - here’s what you can expect from Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 launches on Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18, and we’re excited to bring the magic of our annual event in Helsinki to the online realm.

More than 1,500 professionals from all corners of the games industry will log onto our network to connect with one another. You’ll find C-level executives from the biggest developers, publishers and investors all the way to the most talented and upcoming indie developers and students.

We’ll also host seminars, panel sessions, roundtable discussions and keynotes conducted by global trends and industry leaders including Microsoft, DICE, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, Wizards of the Coast, AppLovin, Riot Games, EDGE Esports and many more.

Read on to find out what awaits you at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020.

Tracks and speakers

Throughout the entire week, you’ll be able to select from a programme of great content full of expert insight and practical advice from 220 speakers across 14 themes conference tracks. Topics range from trends from Finland and beyond, user acquisition and retention techniques, live ops, monetisation and much more.

You can watch the tracks live and interact with the speakers in real time, or catch up with recorded videos when you’re able.

Notable speakers confirmed so far:

Bandai Namco, Karim Farghaly

Karim Farghaly DICE, Fawzi Mesmar

Fawzi Mesmar Fellow Traveller, Des Gayle

Des Gayle Riot Games, Mark Cox

Mark Cox Square Enix, Albert Custodio Martinez

Albert Custodio Martinez Take This, Eve Crevoshay

Eve Crevoshay Wizards of the Coast, Dan McAuliffe

We have confirmed dozens of speakers already with more being added daily. The full track schedule is some way away from being finalised, so make sure you stay up to date by bookmarking the official site for future updates.

24-hour networking

As one of the expected 1,500 virtual attendees of Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital, you will have access to our online meeting platform for all five days of the conference, enabling you to search for the best contacts, connect with them and organise meetings at times that suit you.

Our ever-popular matchmaking fringe events also return in digital form during the week commencing September 14. The Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers. It’s a great opportunity to have first contact meetings with new prospects.

And for those seeking investment, you can find that online with the Investor Connector. Just like the Publisher SpeedMatch, this curated event selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. For developers looking for funding, apply here. For investors looking to get involved, fill out this form.

These events aren’t designed to close a deal, but they are great opportunities to have a first contact meeting with publishers and investors to discuss your involvement with one another.

Big Indie Pitch

Celebrating some of the most talented and upcoming indie developers without having to leave the office. Our world-renowned indie pitching series, the Big Indie Pitch, joins the lineup for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020. The Big Indie Pitch enables indie developers from all around the world the chance to pitch their games to a panel of industry experts for instant feedback and the possibility of winning editorial coverage worth thousands.

We are running two separate Big Indie Pitches for mobile developers, and PC & console developers.

IGDA Mentor Café, PGC 2020 Sessions & Journalist Bar

Our friends at IGDA Finland will be running the IGDA Mentor Café during Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020, where industry leaders will share their knowledge and expertise in short, 15-minute mentoring sessions and free mingling after that in a relaxed online environment.

Another fun event returning to our conference in digital form is the PGC 2020 Sessions. Our speakers let their hair down and talk on any topic, in just 20 slides, each visible for 20 seconds.

And finally, the Journalist Bar goes online again - a dedicated online booth where you can demo your game to Pocket Gamer journalists at certain times during the day.

