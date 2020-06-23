News

Epic Games removes police cars from Fortnite

Epic Games removes police cars from Fortnite
By , Staff Writer

Epic Games has removed police cars from Fortnite after its public show of support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

As reported by Kotaku, several players have claimed the cop cars to be gone. Many players have taken to both Reddit and Twitter as they have realised the vehicles have been removed from the battle royale.

The general consensus is that Epic made the decision due to the ongoing #BlackLivesMatter campaign, which is advocating for equal rights following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police brutality. To help those protesting to be heard, Epic delayed both The Device in-game event and Season 3 of Fortnite.

A sign of protest

"Probably related with the protests in America. I assume Epic doesn't want to start anything," said one Reddit user.

Meanwhile, other players believe the cars were removed to prevent users from shooting others from within the vehicles.

"Because later in the season people would be able to drive cars and if someone was shooting you from a police car (if they can do that) that's a bad thing, and it would cause all sorts of controversy," said a Reddit user.

However, several people have complained about the decision, as they insist that politics should stay out of games while others are concerned that the removal of cop cars will ruin some creative maps.

Last month, it was revealed that 350 million players have landed on the island. Meanwhile, the mobile version has generated $1 billion in revenue after two years.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jun 4th, 2020

Epic Games postpones Fortnite's upcoming event and Season 3

News Jun 16th, 2020

Report: Epic Games is valued at $17 billion in new funding round

News May 15th, 2020

Fortnite battles its way to $1 billion on mobile in two years

News May 7th, 2020

Fortnite draws in over 350 million players

News May 1st, 2020

Epic cancels Fortnite World Cup 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies