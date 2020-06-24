News

Gameloft teams up with MTN for a subscription service in South Africa

By , Staff Writer

Gameloft has teamed up with telecoms firm MTN to bring a new subscription platform to South Africa.

The mobile games subscription service is called MTN Arcade and is available to all MTN customers. Users will get access to a variety of premium titles such as Asphalt Nitro, Nova Legacy, Pac-Man, and Sonic Runners Adventure for a fixed daily price.

MTN Arcade also gives its subscribers access to other features such as tournaments and esports events.

"Subscription-based business models are increasingly trending in the market," said MTN South Africa chief digital officer Ernst Fonternel.

"We have a longstanding relationship with Gameloft, and we were looking for new ways to add value to our offers. Their expertise in the mobile ecosystem naturally led us to entrust them with our subscription offer management."

Helping partners

"From the start, we want everyone to play, and we make sure everyone can as we believe there's a game for everyone," said Gameloft vice president for global sales and distribution Yann Fourneau.

"Our new name reflects this mindset, as we are always thinking about new solutions for our partners to allow them to bring the wonder of games to their customers, no matter the device or channel. The launch of MTN Arcade is a great example of our ability to deliver innovative platforms for our partners."

In December 2019, Gameloft teamed up with Blacknut to create a new cloud gaming service.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

