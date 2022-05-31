3 Network operator, CK Hutchison, and Gameloft to launch "All You Can Play" service

A new deal between CK Hutchison and Gameloft Business Solutions will provide customers with a mobile gaming subscription via 3GoPlay, albeit through updated branding.

Initially, the "All You Can Play" model is going to launch in Austria and Italy, with a potential future release in up to 10 markets total; this would include Sweden, the UK, Ireland, Hong Kong and more.

Gaming unlimited

Instead of 3GoPlay, the brand name W3GoPlay is being used for the initial release. It will be an ongoing subscription service with a "small monthly fee" according to CK Hutchison’s Innovations and Opportunities CEO Joe Parker, covering titles such as Asphalt Nitro 2, Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, and Sonic Runners Adventure.

The deal itself having been made through CK Hutchison Holdings’ arm CKH Innovations and Opportunities, partners added that some content will be free and that in all, hundreds of games will be included in the service.

"With hundreds of games available from launch, and more being added every month, we’re confident that our All You Can Play subscription service will satisfy the appetites of even our most dedicated gaming customers," said Parker.

"We are always thinking about creating tailored solutions to add value to our partners’ offerings, and we accomplish this through the best content, no matter the device or channel. 3GoPlay is a great example of our ability to deliver innovative platforms anywhere in the world," Gameloft VP of global sales and distribution Yann Fourneau added.

