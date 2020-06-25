News

There will be 2.5 billion mobile gamers worldwide at the end of 2020

There will be 2.5 billion mobile gamers worldwide at the end of 2020
By , Staff Writer

By the end of 2020, it is believed that there will be 2.7 billion gamers around the world according to a Newzoo report.

Of which, 2.5 billion will play on mobile phones, while there will be 1.3 billion on PC and 800 million on consoles. However, that number is set to be on the rise in the coming years with 2023 being the year it exceeds three billion, which will be a 5.6 per cent CAGR increase from 2015 to 2023.

Overall, the Asia-Pacific region boasts the most gamers at 54 per cent, or rather 1.5 billion. In second with 386 million is Europe while the Middle East and Africa are just behind with 377 million. Latin America has 266 million, and finally, North America comes in at 210 million. Worldwide, the number of gamers increased by 5.3 per cent year-on-year in 2020.

Revenue increase

When it comes to revenue, the mobile platform relies heavily on in-game purchases as there are no digital copies to buy like with consoles. However, thanks to subscription services like Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass the market for premium mobile games is growing. Currently, 98 per cent of all revenues through smartphones came from in-game purchases.

This year, the games market is expected to achieve $159.3 billion in revenue. By 2023, that is likely to increase to $200 billion.

Last month, Newzoo claimed that the mobile games market would be the least affected by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. It will bring in $77.2 billion.

Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Nov 29th, 2017

Global games market now expected to grow to $116 billion in 2017

News Jun 21st, 2017

Global mobile gaming market expected to grow to $46.1 billion in 2017

News Apr 26th, 2017

Global app store revenues expected to hit $56 billion in 2017

News Feb 14th, 2017

Revenues from eSports expected to hit $696 million in 2017

1 News Oct 28th, 2016

Tencent generated more games revenue in the first half of 2016 than EA or Activision Blizzard ever have in a year

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies