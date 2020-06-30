Over half of gamers prefer spending on brands "with a purpose", finds Gameloft

Gameloft teamed up with Vivendi Brand Marketing to conduct a report on what gamers expect from brands.

The companies found that one in two consumers play games at least once a month globally, and over half of the population in games is above the age of 36. Furthermore, women now represent over half of the community.

When it comes to spending money through brands, more than half of gamers, at 58 per cent, would rather give their money to a company with a purpose as opposed to just being in it for the profit. The number drops to 51 per cent for the population that do not play games.

Furthermore, players do have certain expectations from brands, as evidenced by 44 per cent of them finding content provided by companies to not be meaningful.

Player expectations

"Gamers have a more positive and engaging relationship than the general population with brands – 56% say they trust companies and brands," said Vivendi senior vice president for brand marketing Maria Garrido.

"As this cohort is more connected to popular culture, there is a tremendous opportunity for brands to engage gamers, both within the gaming space and as influencers, to carry the brand message to a larger audience."

Gameloft vice president for brand partnerships and advertising Alexandre Tan added: "The Gamers & Brands report gives powerful insights on what players expect from brands, and demonstrates the value of our mission. Today we unveil this study at the same time as we unify all our services behind a clear brand that is an expression of our strategy and of what we want to bring to clients.

"Our new visual identity and name highlight how we make our business evolve. During the past few months, we have seen more and more people turn to gaming, whether to relax, learn, have fun or keep in touch with friends, proving our strategy as a company to be more relevant than ever."