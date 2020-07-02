The Big Indie Pitch returns to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 - sign up now!

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 goes live during the week of Monday, September 14 to Friday, September 18, and with it, the Big Indie Pitch.

Unfortunately we can’t be in Helsinki this year like we usually would be, but we’re excited to distill as much of the experience you’ve come to experience at our live shows digitally, with over 1,500 industry professionals logging onto their computers to learn from more than 230 expert speakers on a total of 21 conference tracks, as well as connecting with one another through our meeting platform and online versions of our fringe events.

And during the week-long Helsinki online conference, the Big Indie Pitch competition will take place. Our beloved competition series has indie developers engage in a speed-dating style pitching competition for the opportunity to learn from industry leaders and the chance to win promotional packages worth thousands. It's a great opportunity to see where your game is at and raise awareness!

To cater to a wide variety of indie developers, we are running not one, but two Big Indie Pitches! One will be focused on mobile developers, while the other will allow PC & console developers to take part.

If you fancy yourself as a pitcher and you think your game has what it takes, then enter in this exciting digital Big Indie Pitch! If you’re a mobile developer and you’re eager to take part, then find out more here. Or if you’re a PC or a console games developer, click here.

Can’t wait until September? Then make sure you check out our standalone Digital Big Indie Pitch #2 taking place on Wednesday, July 15.

The Big Indie Pitch taking place during Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Sign up for Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

Not taking part in the competition? Don’t worry! We’re allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with publishers and investors, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. Don’t miss out and sign up here.

If you don’t want to wait - or you don’t quite qualify as an indie - that’s fine! You can guarantee your attendance now with our heavily subsidised tickets. You can save up to $300 with our Early Bird prices.