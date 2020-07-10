Join us on July 14th for the next PocketGamer.biz RoundTable session

If we've proven one thing with our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital conferences, it's that you can still have an interesting and insightful discussion with a panel of gaming experts from the comfort of their own homes.

And while we're gearing up to do even more exciting online conference content in the future, we wanted to give our readers more opportunities to learn from the industry's best and brightest.

So we've introduced our PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions, a regular chance for professionals to come together and chat about a hot topic, live and direct to your computer. And the best part? It's completely free.

What's coming up?

Our next RoundTable session will take place on Tuesday 14th July at 10am BST, with a focus on publishing mobile games in China.

Joining us for our discussion will be:

Vivian Dong, senior publishing manager at Joypac

Owen Soh, founder of EastLab Consulting

Gabriel Meredith, CEO of Merfolk Games

Antti Orasvuo, business development manager at MyGamez

You can sign up to be a part of the discussion here, which will allow you direct access to the panel to ask any questions you have during the discussion.

Future RoundTable discussions will focus on topics like the death of the IDFA and the rise of online events.

And they'll all be completely free to give you a taste of what to expect at our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital events, including Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki on September 14th-18th.