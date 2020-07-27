News

LocalizeDirect receives $1.1 million investment

By , Staff Writer

Localisation specialist LocalizeDirect has received a $1.1 million investment for a headless CMS for game developers known as Gridly.

The funding was led by Entreprenörinvest, with further participation from other Swedish venture capital firms, previous backers also joined in. Moreover, former Kofax CEO and co-founder Jan Andersson has joined LocalizeDirect's advisory board.

"The demand for agile, high-quality localization technology and services will continue to grow. It is already a key success factor in the game industry, but it is evident that the need for localization also grows fast in many other areas. LocalizeDirect is very well positioned to grow in this market, and Gridly has the potential to become the preferred solution for many companies in many industries," said Andersson.

Off-grid

The money will go towards Gridly, a CMS system designed for multilingual games projects.

"The trend we've seen for the last few years is a shift to a continuous development of games - games as a service. Instead of a one-time launch, developers now push out new content frequently, often on a weekly basis, in multiple languages," said LocalizeDirect's Managing Director Christoffer Nilsson.

"Managing game data (such as strings, IAP, gameplay variables) for agile multiplatform and multilanguage releases is time-consuming and can rapidly spiral out of control. Gridly facilitates this process, allowing the product teams to cooperate more efficiently time- and cost-wise."


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

