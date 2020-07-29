SuperData: XR will generate $6.9bn in 2020

Research firm SuperData now projects that the XR sector will make $6.9bn in revenue during 2020.

That's according to the company's Q2 2020 XR report, which forecasts that hardware and software in this sector will make $600m more than the $6.3m that the firm previously had predicted. SuperData had previously said that XR will make $7.7bn during 2020.

Of that $6.9m figure, $3.2m will come from virtual reality, while $2.3m will be generated by mobile augmented reality (AR). Meanwhile, AR and mixed reality (MR) headsets will bring in $1.4bn for the year.

On a quest

SuperData also predicts that revenue from the sector will almost double to hit $11.6bn by 2023. Most of this growth will be driven by VR, which make $6.2bn that year.

During Q2 2020, the Oculus Quest headset was the best-selling VR headset, taking the throne from PlayStation VR once again. SuperData says that the Quest sold 177,000 units for the three-month period.

