SuperData: XR will generate $6.9bn in 2020

Research firm SuperData now projects that the XR sector will make $6.9bn in revenue during 2020.
That's according to the company's Q2 2020 XR report, which forecasts that hardware and software in this sector will make $600m more than the $6.3m that the firm previously had predicted. SuperData had previously said that XR will make $7.7bn during 2020.
Of that $6.9m figure, $3.2m will come from virtual reality, while $2.3m will be generated by mobile augmented reality (AR). Meanwhile, AR and mixed reality (MR) headsets will bring in $1.4bn for the year.
On a quest
SuperData also predicts that revenue from the sector will almost double to hit $11.6bn by 2023. Most of this growth will be driven by VR, which make $6.2bn that year.
During Q2 2020, the Oculus Quest headset was the best-selling VR headset, taking the throne from PlayStation VR once again. SuperData says that the Quest sold 177,000 units for the three-month period.
This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.
