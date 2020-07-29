News

SuperData: XR will generate $6.9bn in 2020

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Research firm SuperData now projects that the XR sector will make $6.9bn in revenue during 2020.

That's according to the company's Q2 2020 XR report, which forecasts that hardware and software in this sector will make $600m more than the $6.3m that the firm previously had predicted. SuperData had previously said that XR will make $7.7bn during 2020.

Of that $6.9m figure, $3.2m will come from virtual reality, while $2.3m will be generated by mobile augmented reality (AR). Meanwhile, AR and mixed reality (MR) headsets will bring in $1.4bn for the year.

On a quest

SuperData also predicts that revenue from the sector will almost double to hit $11.6bn by 2023. Most of this growth will be driven by VR, which make $6.2bn that year.

During Q2 2020, the Oculus Quest headset was the best-selling VR headset, taking the throne from PlayStation VR once again. SuperData says that the Quest sold 177,000 units for the three-month period.

This story first appeared on PCGamesInsider.biz.


Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he was hired to launch PCGamesInsider.biz for Steel Media before departing the firm in October 2019.

He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

