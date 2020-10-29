SuperData: Oculus quest was the best-selling VR headset last quarter

Research firm SuperData reckons that PC virtual reality games will make $189m in 2020, an increase of 119 per cent year-on-year.

In its quarterly XR report, the firm says that this rise has been driven by big releases, such as Valve's Half-Life: Alyx.

The Oculus Quest was the best-selling headset during this quarter, shifting 161k units.

SuperData also reports that investments in AR and VR companies will hit $915m for 2020, which is an increase on the $830m that the firm previously predicted. That's still down on the $1bn that the sector brought in last year.

The segment is also projected to bring in $200m less than SuperData forecast in July of this year.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.