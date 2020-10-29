News

SuperData: Oculus quest was the best-selling VR headset last quarter

SuperData: Oculus quest was the best-selling VR headset last quarter
By , PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Research firm SuperData reckons that PC virtual reality games will make $189m in 2020, an increase of 119 per cent year-on-year.

In its quarterly XR report, the firm says that this rise has been driven by big releases, such as Valve's Half-Life: Alyx.

The Oculus Quest was the best-selling headset during this quarter, shifting 161k units.

SuperData also reports that investments in AR and VR companies will hit $915m for 2020, which is an increase on the $830m that the firm previously predicted. That's still down on the $1bn that the sector brought in last year.

The segment is also projected to bring in $200m less than SuperData forecast in July of this year.

For the full story head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
PCGamesInsider Contributing Editor

Alex Calvin is a freelance journalist who writes about the business of games. He started out at UK trade paper MCV in 2013 and left as deputy editor over three years later. In June 2017, he joined Steel Media as the editor for new site PCGamesInsider.biz. In October 2019 he left this full-time position at the company but still contributes to the site on a daily basis. He has also written for GamesIndustry.biz, VGC, Games London, The Observer/Guardian and Esquire UK.

Related Articles

News Jul 29th, 2020

SuperData: XR will generate $6.9bn in 2020

News Jul 31st, 2020

SuperData thinks that publishers are doing fine without E3

News Jun 23rd, 2020

SuperData: Digital games spending dropped 3% to $10.2 billion in May 2020

News Apr 28th, 2020

SuperData reduces XR spending estimates by $1.4bn for 2020

News Jan 3rd, 2020

Pokemon GO, Candy Crush Saga and Honor of Kings push mobile to $64.4 billion revenue in 2019

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies