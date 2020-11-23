Genshin Impact was the highest-grossing digital title in October 2020

MiHoYo's open-world title Genshin Impact was the highest-grossing game digitally last month, according to SuperData.

The game was released on September 28th for mobile devices, PC and PlayStation 4. As a free-to-play title, Genshin Impact has adopted monetisation methods commonly found in mobile games, such as the gacha system.

In October, the Breath of the Wild-inspired title hit $245 million in player spending through smartphones alone. Genshin has already become one of the most successful mobile games to come from a Chinese developer.

Within its first week of release, Genshin Impact had generated $60 million in revenue via mobile devices. However, that number grew to $100 million by the end of its second week.

Mobile mayhem

Meanwhile, Niantic's Pokemon Go topped the chart for mobile earnings last month, while Genshin Impact took the No.2 spot. Garena Free Fire followed them in third. The top five was rounded off with Roblox and Peacekeeper Elite.

Overall, consumers spent $10.6 billion on the digital games market last month, which represents a growth of 14 per cent year-over-year. Furthermore, the mobile platform saw an increase of 15 per cent year-over-year.