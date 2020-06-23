News

SuperData: Digital games spending dropped 3% to $10.2 billion in May 2020

By , Staff Writer

The overall digital games market revenue was $10.2 billion in May, according to a report from SuperData.

It is a three per cent drop from the $10.5 billion in April, which happened to be a record-breaking month. Consoles experienced a decline of 27 per cent between April and May. However, mobile managed some damage control with a three per cent increase in earnings.

Furthermore, spending was up 14 per cent year-on-year for mobile, while PC and console saw a rise of 8 per cent and 23 per cent respectively.

Moneymakers

Tencent reigned supreme as it took first and second place in the mobile Top Ten with Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace, a non-lethal version of PUBG Mobile) and Honor of Kings. Furthermore, the localised version of PUBG Mobile hit an all-time high for revenue.

Meanwhile, Pokemon Go – at No.4 in the chart – has seen a 60 per cent increase in spending month-on-month and a 45 per cent rise year-on-year. This could be due to the increased accessibility the game has to be played at home.

Over on console, Animal Crossing: New Horizons came in at No.3. The Nintendo Switch exclusive has been setting records left, right, and centre since being released in March 2020 - it has shifted around 3.9 million copies in Japan alone as of May 2020

