SuperData: Games spending cracks $10.5 billion in April, mobile up 14%

By , Staff Writer

Spending across video games equated to a record-breaking $10.5 billion in April 2020, according to SuperData.

This huge jump was down to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, with revenue for April being up by 17 per cent year-over-year and stronger than March 2020. Mobile game earnings similarly grew by 14 per cent year-over-year, with Kongregate's Peacekeeper earning the highest revenue for the month.

Honor of Kings from Tencent placed second, while Playrix's Gardenscapes secured third position. The success of the title also helped push the publisher's lifetime downloads to 1.1 billion.

Following this, King's Candy Crush Saga and Long Tech Network's Last Shelter: Survival rounded out the top five at fourth and fifth respectively.

Console up 42%

While mobile continues to thrive, the console market actually witnessed an even bigger rise at 42 per cent year-over-year.

Launched on March 20th, 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has accumulated the most amount of digital units sold during the month of April at 3.6 million. Additionally, the island simulator is now the top Nintendo Switch title in lifetime digital sales and lifetime digital revenue after only two months.

New Horizons has already become one of the Switch's best-selling titles in Japan, shifting approximately 3.9 million sales.

Meanwhile. quarterly games revenue through consumer spending hit an all-time high in the US in Q1 2020 reaching $10.86 billion over the three month period.

Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

