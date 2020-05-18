US games spending achieved an all-time quarterly high in Q1 2020

Quarterly games revenue through consumer spending hit an all-time high in the US in Q1 2020.

According to a report from The NPD Group, the total revenue made last quarter through the games industry, including hardware, software and accessories hit $10.86 billion.

In Q1 2020, some of the best-performing games included Grand Theft Auto V, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Doom Eternal, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Fortnite, Minecraft, MLB The Show 20, NBA 2K20 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the latter of which shifted 11.77 million units in 11 days to give an overall total of 13.41 million.

The Nintendo Switch managed to offset a decline in hardware sales, and led the market to increase by two per cent year-on-year to $773 million.

A connection

"Video games have brought comfort and connection to millions during this challenging time," The NPD Group games industry analyst Mat Piscatella.

"As people have stayed at home more, they've utilized gaming not only as a diversion and an escape but also as a means of staying connected with family and friends. Whether it was on console or mobile, PC or virtual reality, gaming experienced play and sales growth during the first quarter."

