The digital games market grew 15 per cent in November

The digital games market saw a 15 per cent year-on-year increase last month as it generated $11.5 billion, according to SuperData.

When looking at the individual platforms, mobile continued its steady growth as it saw a rise of nine per cent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, console saw the greatest growth in November as the platform grew by 24 per cent while PC was up 22 per cent year-on-year. However, the latter has achieved a new record.

Top performers

In November, Garena Free Fire proved to be the top-grossing title on mobile. The battle royale has been on a roll lately after it secured Esports Mobile Game of the Year at The Esports Awards 2020.

Niantic claimed second place with the ever-popular Pokemon Go, which is one of five mobile games to gross $1 billion in 2020.

The top five mobile games were rounded off with Roblox, China's localised version of PUBG Mobile – Peacekeeper Elite – and AFK Arena by Lilith Games.