Ubisoft's Splinter Cell to be made into Netflix anime show

French publishing giant Ubisoft is teaming up with Netflix for an anime series based on its popular Splinter Cell franchise.

That's according to Variety, which reports that the show is being helmed by John Wick co-creator Derek Kolstad, who is serving as writer and executive producer for the venture. Two 16-episode series of the Splinter Cell anime have been ordered.

This is the latest venture by Ubisoft to bring one of its games IP to film and TV. The French firm has a movie based on The Division coming to Netflix starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain, while Michael B Jordan of Black Panther and Creed fame is apparently set to appear in a series of Rainbow Six films. Meanwhile, there were rumours of Tom Hardy appearing in a Splinter Cell film adaptation.

Keeping busy

Writer Derek Kolstad has also been pretty busy, too. Earlier in the year, the John Wick co-creator said that he was working on pitches for a number of TV shows based on video games. In July, Kolstad was brought on board as writer and executive producer for a My Friend Pedro television series.

