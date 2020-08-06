News

Join us on August 11th for our "Monetise, not Bastardise" PocketGamer.biz RoundTable session

By , Editor

If we've proven one thing with our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital conferences, it's that you can still have an interesting and insightful discussion with a panel of gaming experts from the comfort of their own homes.

And while we're gearing up to do even more exciting online conference content in the future, we wanted to give our readers more opportunities to learn from the industry's best and brightest.

So we've introduced our PocketGamer.biz RoundTable sessions, a regular chance for professionals to come together and chat about a hot topic, live and direct to your computer. And the best part? It's completely free.

What's coming up?

Our next RoundTable session will take place on Tuesday 11th August at 4pm BST, with a focus on new monetisation methods and how developers should ensure they don't worsen user experience - brought to you by AudioMob.

Our speakers include:

  • Benjamin Masse, managing director of marketing and strategy at Triton Digital
  • Adrian Ruiz, head of developer relations at AudioMob
  • Oscar Clark, chief strategy officer at Fundamentally Games
  • Jack Cooney, founder and managing director of Nerd Agency

You can sign up to be a part of the discussion here, which will allow you direct access to the panel to ask any questions you have during the discussion.

Future RoundTable discussions will focus on topics like the rise of online events and more.

And they'll all be completely free to give you a taste of what to expect at our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital events, including Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki on September 14th-18th.


