Zynga generates a record $452 million in Q2 2020 though suffers a net loss of $150 million

Zynga experienced its highest-ever revenue performance in Q2 2020 as it generated $452 million, an increase of 47 per cent year-on-year.

Furthermore, the company broke its record for quarterly bookings, which grew 38 per cent year-on-year to $518 million. Moreover, its user-pay revenue also achieved record heights as it saw a rise of 61 per cent in Q2, to $388 million. However, it is worth noting that despite breaking all these records, the company did still record a net loss of $150 million.

As ever, mobile proved to be the American firm's greatest source of income, at $433 million, or rather 96 per cent of total revenue. Zynga cited Empires & Puzzles, Merge Dragons!, Merge Magic!, and Game of Thrones Slots Casino as its largest drivers for the quarter. Moreover, its forever franchises were responsible for 69 per cent of earnings, while social slots came in at 22 per cent.

Breaking records

"We delivered tremendous results in Q2, achieving our highest quarterly revenue and bookings and generating Zynga's best quarterly operating cash flow in more than eight years. We also executed our transformational acquisition of Peak and are now entering Q3 with eight forever franchises, adding significant scale to our live services foundation," said Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau.

"Additionally, we have entered into an agreement to acquire Istanbul-based Rollic, developer and publisher of a portfolio of popular hyper-casual games in one of the largest and fastest-growing mobile gaming categories."

Zynga will hope to see more success following its recent acquisition of hypercasual games firm Rollic. Earlier this year, the company acquired Toon Blast creator Peak Games for a staggering $1.85 billion.