Zynga buys hypercasual outfit Rollic for $168 million

Following its recent acquisition of Peak Games for $1.8 billion, Zynga has now announced it’s bought another top Turkish mobile game company, spending $168 million in cash for 80 percent of hypercasual startup Rollic.

The deal is subject to the usual approvals but expected to close on 1 October 2020.

Zynga will acquire the remaining 20 percent of the company over the coming three years, with the valuation of those shares based on its financial performance.

Zynga currently has around $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet. 

Fast company

Since its launch in December 2018, Rollic has generated more than 250 million downloads from its games, which attract over five million daily active users or 65 million monthly active users.

“With Rollic, we are meaningfully growing our audience, expanding and diversifying our global advertising business, and adding to our game pipeline and developer network,” commented Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau.

“Zynga and Rollic are well-positioned to grow faster together.”

Rollic’s CEO Burak Vardal added: “With our robust slate of existing and new hyper-casual games joining Zynga’s portfolio, we look forward to advancing our collective mission to connect the world through games.”

 


