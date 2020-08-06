News

Project xCloud testing ceases on iOS devices

By , Staff Writer

The future of Microsoft's Project xCloud on iOS devices has become uncertain after testing hit a roadblock.

As reported by WindowsCentral, the most recent app for the cloud gaming platform expired on the App Store on August 5th. It follows the announcement of Project xCloud joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which will see Android users get access to over 100 games on their mobile phone from September 15th.

On iOS, there were 10,000 beta testers, all of which have lost access due to Apple's policy – the app had not received an update for 90 days. The preview testing for Apple users began in February. However, this was limited to the US, UK and Canada.

Android support

While the big M may have entered a deadlock with Apple, its streaming service has proven successful via Android testing. The company took its time with the beta, as it gradually welcomed more players in different countries.

Earlier this year, Project xCloud was rolled out across Western Europe as it hit 11 new countries. At launch next month, the cloud gaming platform will be available in 22 markets, including the US, the UK, France, Norway, Germany and South Korea.

For the time being, it remains unclear whether or not Microsoft and Apple will come to an agreement in regards to the app being welcome on the App Store.


Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

