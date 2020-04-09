News

Microsoft is bringing Project xCloud streaming service to Western Europe

By , Staff Writer

Microsoft is set to bring the Project xCloud preview to 11 countries in Western Europe.

As announced in an update, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden will get access to the streaming feature on Android devices.

Those interested in trying the preview are able to register for a chance to gain access now. Canada got access to the beta earlier this year.

Keeping people connected

"It has been said too many times, but it's true we are living in unprecedented times due to the global COVID-19 pandemic," said Project xCloud general manager and head of product Catherine Gluckstein.

"Here at Xbox, we look to our products to bring joy and connection at all times and particularly during these weeks and months when we're asked to stay at home. We know we're in this together and the support we can provide one another is of critical importance now more than ever.

"Phil Spencer has talked often about what he sees as the unique power of games to bring people together, to entertain, to inspire and connect. We all believe that in our current circumstances that's even more true, and we hope that the freedom to discover and play with Project xCloud brings even more joy and connection."

In February, Project xCloud was released for preview on iOS devices in the UK, US and Canada.

For the full story, head over to PCGamesInsider.biz.

 


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

