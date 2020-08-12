News

Voodoo to award $100k and a publishing contract to the winner of its hypercasual competition

By , Staff Writer

Mobile Games publisher Voodoo will award $100,000 and a publishing contract to the winner of its latest hypercasual competition.

Entries are open now, with a game test phase kicking off from September 3rd and running until early October, with winners to be announced on October 29th.

The new competition is focused on iOS and the runner genre, something the publisher has plenty of experience with. For example, Voodoo's mobile games library consists of multiple runners such as Spiral Roll, Cube Surfer, Draw Climber, Tower Run, Knock Em All, and Stack Colours.

Come one, come all

For the first time, Voodoo has opened its competition to studios and developers worldwide, even if they do not yet partner with the publisher. On top of the $100,000 reward, other new games that can demonstrate a CPI below $0.2 and a day one retention of 35 per cent shall be awarded $20,000.

Earlier this year, Voodoo signed an agreement with Snapchat to bring one of its games to the platform.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

