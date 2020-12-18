News

Voodoo is hosting a hypercasual tournament with a top prize of $150k

Voodoo is hosting a hypercasual tournament with a top prize of $150k
By , Staff Writer

Voodoo is set to host its biggest-ever hypercasual competition with a $150,000 prize.

Registration for the contest is open, and all developers are welcome to take part. However, to take part, developers must submit an entry in one of two genres, runner and puzzle.

Studios have until January 10th to sign up, with the submission window for games being between January 14th and February 18th.

Moreover, winners of the competition will be announced during a live stream on March 4th, 2021.

Overall, there are more than 12 prizes available. The studio that claims first place will be awarded $150k. Moreover, there will be $20k for regional winners and $50k for any referred studio that picks up first place.

Big contest

It will be the second year running that the French publisher and developer will have hosted a hypercasual competition.

Over the Summer, Voodoo announced a contest with a $100,000 prize. In November, the company announced that there were six winners. Three of which – Orbital Knight, Pixel Box and Inno Studio – have seen tens of millions of downloads for their winning titles.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Nov 17th, 2020

Voodoo selects six winners for its hypercasual competition

News Aug 12th, 2020

Voodoo to award $100k and a publishing contract to the winner of its hypercasual competition

Interview Dec 10th, 2020

Meet Inno Studio, winners of Voodoo's 2020 runner competition

Interview Nov 16th, 2020

RedForce Games founder discusses benefits of partnering with Voodoo

News Oct 15th, 2020

Voodoo was the top hypercasual publisher through downloads in Q3 2020

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies