Voodoo is hosting a hypercasual tournament with a top prize of $150k

Voodoo is set to host its biggest-ever hypercasual competition with a $150,000 prize.

Registration for the contest is open, and all developers are welcome to take part. However, to take part, developers must submit an entry in one of two genres, runner and puzzle.

Studios have until January 10th to sign up, with the submission window for games being between January 14th and February 18th.

Moreover, winners of the competition will be announced during a live stream on March 4th, 2021.

Overall, there are more than 12 prizes available. The studio that claims first place will be awarded $150k. Moreover, there will be $20k for regional winners and $50k for any referred studio that picks up first place.

Big contest

It will be the second year running that the French publisher and developer will have hosted a hypercasual competition.

Over the Summer, Voodoo announced a contest with a $100,000 prize. In November, the company announced that there were six winners. Three of which – Orbital Knight, Pixel Box and Inno Studio – have seen tens of millions of downloads for their winning titles.