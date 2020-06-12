News

Voodoo signs a new deal with Snapchat

By , Staff Writer

Voodoo has signed a deal with Snap Inc to bring its titles to the social media firm's games platform.

One of the developer and publisher's top titles will come to both Snap Games and Bitmoji for Games. The new partnership will allow Voodoo to reach the 229 million users that Snapchat has.

Snap Games allows friends to play titles together through the Snapchat social media platform. Meanwhile, Bitmoji for Games allows players to use their Bitmoji avatars across various titles on a variety of platforms.

Signing deals

"We are thrilled to work with Snap Inc. to bring one of our much loved games to the Snap Games and Bitmoji for Games platforms later this year," said Voodoo CEO and co-founder Alexandre Yazdi.

"With our shared drive of bringing fun experiences to our users, we knew that Snap would be a perfect partner to continue sharing the enjoyment of our hypercasual games. We're excited for the future of the platform and committed to providing new ways for fans to enjoy our games."

Recently, Snap Inc signed a multi-game deal with American mobile games giant Zynga.


