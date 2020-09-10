News

Sybo Games partners with NFLPA to bring NFL players to Subway Surfers

September 10th, 2020 partnership SYBO Games Not disclosed
Sybo Games has partnered with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and OneTeam Partners to bring NFL players to Subway Surfers for the first time.

Beginning today, September 10th 2020, Subway Surfers players will be able to unlock and play as six NFL stars. Unlockable hoverboards based on the featured players will also be available, alongside the game's new football-themed map.

The players featured are Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr., Dak Prescott, and Saquon Barkley. They will be available to unlock for the next three weeks.

Juke and jive

"The partnership with the NFLPA and OneTeam marks yet another amazing milestone for us," said Naz Amarchi-Cuevas, SYBO Games' Chief Commercial Officer.

"Coming just after we crossed three billion downloads, this collaboration is yet another first for Subway Surfers. The integration of the NFL stars, combined with our premium gaming experience and overall digital content will galvanize gaming and sports fans alike."

Subway Surfers did indeed cross three billion lifetime downloads in August 2020. Sybo also hired ex-Gram Games VP of product Jeremy Stein as the head of its Copenhagen studio.


