News

Gameloft acquires interactive series specialist The Other Guys

Date Type Companies involved Size
September 16th, 2020 acquisition Gameloft Not disclosed
Gameloft acquires interactive series specialist The Other Guys
By , Staff Writer

Games developer and publisher Gameloft has acquired Journeys creator The Other Guys.

Founded in 2020, The Other Guys specialises in interactive storytelling, as it has not only created its Journeys platform – which features 23 series – but it also developed the interactive series app, Linda Brown.

Though the company will now operate as a Gameloft studio, it will maintain its current management team.

"We are proud to join forces with Gameloft, a global leader in gaming development. Joining Gameloft is a unique opportunity to accelerate our development alongside other renowned studios, by combining our experience in developing highly captivating gaming interactive series with Gameloft's global footprint and expertise," said The Other Guys CEO Nicolas Cuneo.

Welcome to the family

"The unique style and the highly immersive stories make the interactive series app increasingly popular. The Other Guys' large and engaged audience and their unique approach of gaming production similar to TV shows further complete our expertise in game-narrative segment and expands our portfolio to TV-like experiences," said Gameloft CEO Stéphane Roussel.

"We are excited to welcome The Other Guys as a part of the Gameloft family and to support them in their journey to elevate the interactive series genre to the next level."

Back in December 2018, Gameloft acquired trivia game maker FreshPlanet.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Job News Dec 19th, 2018

Gameloft acquires SongPop trivia game maker FreshPlanet

Mobile Mavens Jun 7th, 2016

Mobile Mavens discuss Vivendi's risky Gameloft acquisition

Comment & Opinion Jun 2nd, 2016

Has Vivendi just bought an over-staffed, under-skilled company, which is failing to compete in a rapidly maturing market?

News Jun 2nd, 2016

Vivendi promises Gameloft staff a "great collective adventure" as its takeover bid gains majority

News May 30th, 2016

Vivendi gains backing of Gameloft shareholders for takeover bid

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies