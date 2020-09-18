News

Mobile games jobs weekly: Stillfront acquires Nanobit, Keywords picks up Heavy Iron Studios, and Embracer pushes into VR

By , Staff Writer

Welcome to our new and improved regular article where we round-up the week's big movers and shakers across the mobile games industry.

The focus of this weekly article will be to compile all of the big job appointments and departures in one easy to read place, alongside some standouts from our own jobs board and some useful articles for those job seeking at this time.

You can also catch up with all of the job news from last week right here.

Acquisitions

Stillfront acquires Nanobit in deal worth up to $148 million

Stillfront Group has acquired Croatian mobile game developer Nanobit in a deal worth up to $148 million.

The deal will initially see Stillfront acquire 78 per cent of shares in Nanobit for $100 million, with the sale expected to close on September 30th.

Keywords acquires Heavy Iron Studios

Services and software giant Keywords has made another acquisition, this time work-for-hire studio Heavy Iron.

Founded in 1999, Keywords has bought the LA-based developer for $13.3 million.

Gameloft acquires interactive series specialist The Other Guys

Games developer and publisher Gameloft has acquired Journeys creator The Other Guys.

Founded in 2020, The Other Guys specialises in interactive storytelling, as it has not only created its Journeys platform – which features 23 series – but it also developed the interactive series app, Linda Brown.

Embracer Group picks up VR firm Vertigo Games

European games giant Embracer is once again spending cash, this time splashing out to buy virtual reality studio Vertigo via its Koch Media subsidiary.

The company has bought the VR firm for €50m ($59.3m), €40m ($47.5m) of which is being paid out in cash, with the remaining €10m ($11.9m) taking the form of newly-issued shares in Embracer.

Jobs board

Check out a few select vacancies from our regularly updated jobs board:

Game Designer (Zynga) - Bengaluru, India

Games Designer (Tag Games) - Angus, Scotland

Senior Unity Developer (Tapped) - London, UK

Gameplay Programmer (Rebellion) - Warwick, UK

3D Artist (Tonic Games) - Madrid, Spain

The jobs board list can be viewed in full here.

Got jobs news you’d like to share? Contact PocketGamer.biz staff writer Matthew Forde at matthew.forde@steeelmedianetwork.com.

