Bunch secures $20 million in Series A funding

Multiplayer games party app Bunch has secured $20 million in Series A funding.

The investment was led by General Catalyst, whose own Niko Bonastos will join Bunch's board of directors. Other investors include major games companies such as Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Supercell, Krafton, Mixi, Riot Games, and Miniclip.

"We are big believers in Bunch's long term vision to create one place where people gather with friends to play all of their favourite games. And the enthusiastic and unprecedented support Bunch has from the games industry is a testament to the company's potential to define the next standard in multiplayer games," said Bonastos.

Further participants include LVP, Northzone, Streamlined Ventures, Knvoy Ventures, OneTeam Ventures, Velo Partners, Golden Venture Partners, and Alven Capital Partners. The company plans to use its newfound funding to both accelerate multiplayer games integration and its user base.

"Multiplayer games are the new social networks. And in these trying times where we are isolated from each other, games are how people are choosing to spend time with friends," said Bunch co-founder and CEO Selçuk Atlı.

"Each game is a disconnected island, and at Bunch, we are creating one way for players to connect with friends inside and outside of their favourite games. We are super excited to partner with General Catalyst, and importantly, makers of many of the most popular games in the world as our investors."

In November 2019, New York-based Bunch raised $3.85 million in funding through the likes of Riot and Supercell.