The Big Indie Pitch returns to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 - sign up now!

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 goes live during the week of November 9th to 13th, with the Big Indie Pitch returning as well.

April saw Pocket Gamer Connects go online-only for the first time in its history alongside the Big Indie Pitch. Fast-forward to now, we’re preparing for the fourth edition of our digital conference with 1,500 virtual attendees ready to connect with one another through our meeting platform, Discord server and fringe events, as well as learning from more than 200 expert speakers.

And during the week-long online conference in November, the Big Indie Pitch welcomes indie developers from all around the world to take part. Our beloved competition sees indies engage in a speed-dating style pitching competition for the opportunity to learn from industry leaders and the chance to win promotional packages worth thousands. It’s a great opportunity to see where your game is at and raise awareness!

To cater to a wide variety of indie developers, we are running not one, but two Big Indie Pitches! One is focused on mobile developers while the other enables PC and console developers. Its free to take part and you will gain access to every aspect of the Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 conference.

Can’t wait until November? Then make sure you check out our standalone Digital Big Indie Pitch #4 taking place on Wednesday, October 14th.

Not taking part in the Big Indie Pitch? You can still get involved at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4!

We’re allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with publishers and investors, as well as learn from the industry’s biggest names. So if you’re not taking part in the Big Indie Pitch, make sure you sign up here to get a free pass to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4!

If you don’t want to wait - or you don’t quite qualify as an indie - you can guarantee your attendance now with our heavily subsidised tickets. Book now and you can save more than $310 with our Early Bird prices.