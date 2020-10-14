Facebook takes the top spot for mobile advertising

Facebook has taken the No.1 spot for mobile advertising, according to AppsFlyer's latest Performance Index.

While Facebook may be at the top, Google has also performed well. Between them, the two giant companies have dominated the non-organic install market.

However, the social media giant has propelled itself forward its retention index and new in-app purchases. Moreover, Facebook is also a dominant player in the in-app advertising index and remarketing too.

It is worth noting that Facebook does charge more for advertisement, particularly in the games sector across North America, Latin America and Europe. Meanwhile, Google is more costly in the Asia Pacific region. The Alphabet-owned company is more expensive than Facebook when it comes to non-gaming, except for in North America.

The coronavirus outbreak has impacted mobile apps, downloads in the games category have been through the roof this year thanks to lockdowns worldwide. However, the pandemic has had little impact on media source rankings.

Performance check

"Although retention is a central KPI for performance app marketers, monetization metrics in a freemium-driven ecosystem reign supreme," said AppsFlyer head of mobile insights Shani Rosenfelder.

"Since 2015, app marketers have turned to our Performance Index to guide them in deciding which media sources to partner with. Thanks to the scale of marketers measuring purchase events with AppsFlyer, we were able, for the first time, to create the in-app purchase Index and the IAA Index with statistically significant results.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer such significant insight to marketers, especially considering that many apps today rely on in-app purchases and ad monetization to drive revenue."

AppsFlyer CMO Ran Avrahamy added: "Marketers have been turning to our Performance Index to guide them in choosing their media partners for five years now. While Apple's iOS privacy changes have been delayed until 2021, we can be sure they will have a significant impact on our industry, and on any future Performance Index rankings as a result."

"While it's still early to say how exactly these changes will affect performance, our industry has always thrived through change, and we look forward to seeing the innovation this challenge will spark throughout our ecosystem."