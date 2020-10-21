MAG Interactive brought in nearly $25 million over 12 months

Mobile games firm MAG Interactive generated 217 million SEK ($24.8 million) from September 2019 to August 2020.

Overall, that represents a 26 per cent year-on-year increase for the 12 month period. Furthermore, in that time frame, the Swedish firm made 21 million SEK ($2.4 million) in earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA).

On top of this, the company's games contribution hit 119.7 million SEK ($13.7 million). Wordzee has been attributed as a key driving force for generated revenue.

Meanwhile, for Q4, net sales were up 28 per cent year-on-year, having generated 55 million SEK ($6.3 million). Furthermore, its EBITDA reached 7.6 million SEK ($870,000). However, at a decline of 13 per cent year-on-year, MAG's games contribution for the quarter was 25.6 million SEK ($2.9 million).

The company saw an increase of four per cent and three per cent year-on-year for daily and monthly active users, respectively.

Impressive year

"Q4 revenues grew more than 28 per cent compared to the same period last year thanks to continuous improvements to average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU). The main drivers for increased ARPDAU are the migration of QuizDuel players to New QuizDuel as well as the continued growth of Wordzee. This year's Q4 ARPDAU is 29 per cent higher than last year's thanks to these efforts," said MAG Interactive CEO Daniel Hasselberg.

"Wordzee has by far the highest ARPDAU and strongest monetization potential we have seen in a game from MAG, and we started to ramp up our investments in user acquisition for Wordzee in the latter part of Q4. We invest in user acquisition with a targeted payback time of 180 days and will continue to do so to support Wordzee's future growth.

"The user migration between New QuizDuel and classic QuizDuel continues according to plan, reaching 40 per cent at the end of Q4. Our ambition is to get that number to 100 per cent before the end of 2020."

At the end of Q4, MAG Interactive acquired Sventertainment AB, the developer behind Primetime.