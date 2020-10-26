Fortnite has "many years" to go with its Marvel storyline

Fortnite will continue to involve the Marvel universe in its story for years to come.

Speaking on the official This Week in Marvel podcast, via Eurogamer, Epic Games worldwide creative director Donald Mustard explained that Fortnite is just three years into the "many, many, many years" of Marvel storylines that he has planned.

"I have the story and the narrative structure planned out for many, many, many years. And we're only three years into an arc we have way planned out - like, the big beats of how that'll work.

"Over the years, players will understand why when they embody or inhabit a character like Wolverine or Iron Man this season.

"There are some really big hints on the mythology of Fortnite in this season right now, as players start to understand why Thor is losing his abilities... that stuff is going to be real to players, part of the philosophy."

I need a hero

The current season of Fortnite has a Marvel theme to it, with Mustard claiming "This is not the end, this is the beginning." Furthermore, this season has been planned for quite some time.

"We had this moment in Fortnite which happened around a year ago where... the Zero Point reorganised all the matter around the island and kind of created this new island," said Mustard.

"That's the moment that attracted Galactus. [He] felt this reorganising of reality and was like 'huh, there's this energy source at the centre of everything and if I can consume that, I can consume not just the Marvel reality, but I can consume everything.'"

This coming weekend, Fortnite will play host to Latin Grammy winner J Balvin as the singer headlines its Fortnitemares event.

Currently, Epic is embroiled in a feud with Apple to get its popular battle royale reinstated on mobile devices.