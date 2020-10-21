Latin Grammy winner J Balvin will headline Epic's Fortnitemares event

Four-time Latin Grammy Award winner J Balvin will headline Epic Games' Halloween event in Fortnite.

The singer will headline the Afterlife Party as part of this year's Fortnitemares event. His performance will be shown in the Party Royale mode, the no combat, social area of Fortnite.

Naturally, J Balvin will perform on Halloween night, Saturday, October 31st.

"I am always looking for innovative ways to connect with fans that have been so incredibly supportive of my career and music, as well as gain exposure to future fans," said J Balvin.

"Partnering with Fortnite is an out of this world way to perform a concert in 2020."

Feel the music

"This show is going to be incredibly special, and nothing like our players have seen so far," said Nate Nanzer, Head of Global Partnerships at Epic Games.

"J Balvin was the perfect partner to work with to create an unforgettable show as his music appeal is boundless. We are honoured to work with him and bring his music to fans worldwide."

The Columbian singer is not the first music artist to have performed on Epic's battle royale. US Rapper Travis Scott performed an in-game concert earlier this year.

Last month, Fortnite hosted South Korean boy band BTS in its Party Royale mode.