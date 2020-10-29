Discover the best ways to monetise your games at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

Just under two weeks remain until Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, which takes place between September 14th and 18th.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital will continue our string of successful digital events. Yet again, we will provide excellent panels, interesting talks, and fringe events, and we have improved upon the meeting system since our last go around.

The number of tracks has increased for our fourth digital event. We have 16 insightful tracks for attendees to take in – subjects include growth, esports, live ops, global trends, Blockchain and big screen gaming.

Every day we will look at each of the 16 tracks in turn. Today is Monetiser, looking at how to make money from your games. Sponsored by Adcolony.

Tuesday, November 10th

14:30 - The track will commence with a panel, focused on have we reached the end of innovation with hybrid monetisation? Six Experts will take to the stage, the first being ICO Partners CEO Thomas Bidaux, Tamalaki CEO Martine Spaans and Carryst head of games Nick Murray. They will be joined by AppLovin manager for business development Tony Deane, Fundamentally Games chief strategy officer Oscar Clark and Ad Colony regional lead for client partnerships Liz Waldeck Pinckert.

15:20 - Next, a session with Frameplay CEO Jonathon Troughton. His talk is titled the death of IDFA and cookies - your monetisation is at risk.

15:50 - Time for our second panel. This time, the topic is how to make additional money for your studio in the government sector. Three experts will offer their insight, Numbers Only transmedia development Seth Crofton, Naval Postgraduate School research associate Perry McDowell and BreakAway Games vice president serious games Jenn McNamara.

16:40 - The penultimate session will be held by GameBiz Consulting business development manager Bozo Jankovic. He will discuss maximising Ad ARPDAU through the effective waterfall and bidding management in 2020 and beyond.

17:10 - Finally, the track will close with a third panel. This time, centred on alternative ways to monetise your games. A group of industry experts will offer their thoughts, the first of which is Celer Network director of UA Robert Garfinkle, Phezos marketing manager Vedran Rutnik and Dodreams head of product Minwoo Lee. They will be joined by Fyber vice president of supply James Hughes, Unity Technologies business development UDP and PocketGamer.biz staff Writer Kayleigh Partleton.

